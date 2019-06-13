Nellie Ree MANNING

MANNING, Nellie Ree

83, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Moses Manning; sons, King Benjamin Manning (Donna) and Stacey Raynard Manning; daughter, Vanessa Joann Manning; brothers, Izear Brown and Horrace Brown (Frances); sister, Dorothy Hardy (Roosevelt); four grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation with wake will be held Friday, 5-7 pm, with Funeral Saturday, June 15, 11 am, both services to be held at New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, 3455 21st Ave. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019
