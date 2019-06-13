MANNING, Nellie Ree
83, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Moses Manning; sons, King Benjamin Manning (Donna) and Stacey Raynard Manning; daughter, Vanessa Joann Manning; brothers, Izear Brown and Horrace Brown (Frances); sister, Dorothy Hardy (Roosevelt); four grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation with wake will be held Friday, 5-7 pm, with Funeral Saturday, June 15, 11 am, both services to be held at New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, 3455 21st Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019