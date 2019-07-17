HARRISON, Nellie Williamson
95, of Spring Hill, FL, died on July 12, 2019 surrounded by her family's love. Born in Coopers, WV. Daughter of the late Lantie and Donie Maxey Williamson. She and her husband, the late Carl V. Harrison, lived in Pocahontas, VA for 18 years. They moved to Chicago, IL in 1962 and retired to Spring Hill in the early 1980s. Nellie was the last surviving member of her Williamson family. Nellie was preceded in death by three brothers; three sisters, and two sons, Ronnie and Marty Harrison. She is survived by two daughters, Frankie Lamoureux of Spring Hill, FL and Wanda Guidarelli of Joliet, IL. Other surviving family members are daughter-in-law, Veronica Harrison of Moneta, VA; two granddaughters, Denise Barton and Christine Parsons; three grandsons, Mark Harrison, Paul Harrison and John Guidarelli; great-grandson, Samuel Barton and great-granddaughter, Heather Henson and many nieces and nephews. Nellie loved to craft, crochet, garden, cook, play cards and spoil her family. She was loved by so many that knew her. She attributed her longevity to walking the neighborhood every morning and evening and working on her property. In her spare time she enjoyed her soap opera, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Judge Judy. There will be a private memorial service in Virgina at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019