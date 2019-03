Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson RODRIGUEZ. View Sign

RODRIGUEZ, Nelson



87, left this earth Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL, also the place of his birth. He loved his family, fishing, and the outdoors. He worked in his family-owned battery businesses then owned his own business until the time of his retirement. His remaining survivors include sister, Teresa (George); son, Nelson (Mary Jane); granddaughter, Chelsi; daughter, Debi (John); his beloved, Mary; her son, Michael (Michelle); daughters, Debbie and Vicky; and grandchildren, Lia (Alberto), Paul, Nicole (Ray), Ashley (Rupen), Justin (Tristin), Michael (Cristina); great-grandchildren, Julian, Carter, Remi, Johnny, Jax, Avi, Apollo, and Gabriel. Honoring his wishes, we will hold a private Celebration of Life to honor his gentle and loving spirit at a later date.

RODRIGUEZ, Nelson87, left this earth Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL, also the place of his birth. He loved his family, fishing, and the outdoors. He worked in his family-owned battery businesses then owned his own business until the time of his retirement. His remaining survivors include sister, Teresa (George); son, Nelson (Mary Jane); granddaughter, Chelsi; daughter, Debi (John); his beloved, Mary; her son, Michael (Michelle); daughters, Debbie and Vicky; and grandchildren, Lia (Alberto), Paul, Nicole (Ray), Ashley (Rupen), Justin (Tristin), Michael (Cristina); great-grandchildren, Julian, Carter, Remi, Johnny, Jax, Avi, Apollo, and Gabriel. Honoring his wishes, we will hold a private Celebration of Life to honor his gentle and loving spirit at a later date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close