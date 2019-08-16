Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson SEAL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEAL, Nelson 62, died on August 13, 2019. It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband and father. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 3 pm, at New Beginnings Christian Church, 4100 S. Manhattan Ave. Tampa, FL 33611 followed by a reception in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to New Beginnings Christian Church or Lake Aurora Christian Camp. Nelson Seal was born on September 10, 1957 in Columbia, SC to Henry and Alma Seal. He worked with the Hillsborough County school system for 37 years, retiring in 2018. A hard worker, Nelson threw all his energy into the tasks that needed to be done and set an example for excellence in all he did. Most importantly, Nelson knew and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a faithful servant of Palma Ceia Christian Church and then New Beginnings Christian Church. Nelson was always ready to lend a hand, say a kind word, console a friend, or just do what needed to be done in God's service. A faithful husband, he was married to Denise Seal for 36 years. He is survived by two children, Roxanne (Alex) Andujar and Jason (Ashley) Seal; five grandchildren, John, Samuel, Gregory, Madison, and Sofia. He is also survived by his two sisters, Martha (David) Young and Mary (Jimmy) Lucas; brothers, Ed Seal and John (Silvia) Blalock; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, David Fuentes Jr.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close