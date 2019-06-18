Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Nettie Margaret Polkowsky

Nettie Margaret Polkowsky Obituary
POLKOWSKY, Nettie

Margaret 100, passed away June 12, 2019, in Denver, CO. Born Nettie M. LiCausi in Brooklyn, NY, she married Leon Polkowsky in 1940. They raised two sons on Long Island. She moved to Palm Harbor in 1986, and lived here for 21 years before moving to Colorado. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald of South Carolina and Bruce of Colorado. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Matthew of South Carolina and Lisa Tarynn of Missouri; and four great-grandchildren, Xander and EJ (Matthew), and Kurt and Trey (Lisa) as well as her sister, Eleanor Lombardo of Florida. Nettie was a remarkable cook and housekeeper, a loving and devoted wife, and a nurturing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family will receive friends Friday, June 21, from 4-6 pm at Curlew Hills Funeral Home 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Saturday, June 22, at 10 am with entombment to follow at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. Curlew Hills Funeral Home 727-789-2000
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 18, 2019
