22, of Tampa, passed away May 23, 2019. Nicholas is survived by his parents, Chris and Debbie Kavouklis; brother James; grandparents Judge Mike and Irene Kavouklis; aunts and uncles, Kelli Schrenk, Dr. Nick and Edie Kavouklis, Mark Garcia; cousins, Kali Ballard, Kodi, Kenzie, Konor, and Kollin Schrenk , Christopher, Michael, Maggie, John and Elizabeth Kavouklis, Mark Alan, Andrew, Irene, Alexander and Katherine Garcia and Chase Main. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jimmy and Jane Fortney and his aunt Anastasia K. Garcia. Nicholas (Kavo, Nick or Kav) was a great friend, classmate and teammate to all. He brought laughter and smiles to everyone he knew. His smile would light up any room and his helping hand was always extended to whoever needed it. He was the best brother and son a family could wish for and filled our hearts with constant joy, laughter, and love. He loved spending time with his family and loved the outdoors including fishing, hunting, clay shooting and golf. Nicholas attended St John's Episcopal from Pre-K - 8th grade, graduating in 2011 and Berkeley Preparatory School, 9th - 12th, graduating in 2015. He remained on the dean's and headmaster's list at both of his schools. He attended Elon University on a football scholarship, class of 2019, and was named to the Colonial Athletic League Academic All-Conference Teams 2015 and 2016. Always a competitor both on and off the field, Nicholas began playing baseball at the age of three and football at the age of 7. He played Youth football at the YMCA and Tampa Bay Seahawks and baseball at both Bayshore Little League and Palma Ceia. Highlights of his baseball career include numerous All-Star teams, TAPI Tournament Winners, District and Regional Championships, and was a member of the 2011 Junior World Series Championship Team. He was a three-year Varsity letter winner at Berkeley Prep and Team Captain, receiving the Coaches Award and being named to the All-County Team. Nicholas played linebacker and full back for Berkeley, was a three year-Varsity letter winner, Team Captain and received the teams Ironman Award. A long snapper for Elon, he played in 39 collegiate football games earning the starting position his freshman year and continuing to FCS Playoffs in 2018 and 2019. Nicholas was a four year Varsity letter winner. Nicholas was a lifelong member of St. John's Greek Orthodox Church in Tampa. Growing up in his church he participated in Sunday School, Youth Group, Junior Olympics, served in the Altar, and was a member of Sons of Pericles. Nicholas was awarded the National Scholar-Athlete award in 2015 from the National AHEPA. Nicholas will forever be missed by his family and friends and everyone fortunate enough to have Nicholas in their lives. It is our honor and joy to call you son, brother and friend. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 6pm to 8pm with a Trisagion service at 7pm at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2418 W. Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11am at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church followed by interment at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St John Greek Orthodox Church in order to establish a care and outreach ministry in memory of Nicholas C. Kavouklis. Please visit his online guestbook at

