DI FIORE, Nicholas 83, of Port Richey, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Nicholas was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 1, 1936. He was employed with the New York Times for over 15 years. He and his family also lived in North Caldwell, New Jersey and then moved to Florida in 1984 where he and his wife owned Regan Cruise and Travel Agency for many years. Nicholas served in the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Jo Anne; three stepchildren, Craig (Nancy), Gale (Earl) and Gary; three grandchildren, Arianna, Gabrielle and Nicole.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019