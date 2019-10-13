Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas DI FIORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas DI FIORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas DI FIORE Obituary
DI FIORE, Nicholas 83, of Port Richey, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Nicholas was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 1, 1936. He was employed with the New York Times for over 15 years. He and his family also lived in North Caldwell, New Jersey and then moved to Florida in 1984 where he and his wife owned Regan Cruise and Travel Agency for many years. Nicholas served in the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Jo Anne; three stepchildren, Craig (Nancy), Gale (Earl) and Gary; three grandchildren, Arianna, Gabrielle and Nicole.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
Download Now