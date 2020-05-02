Nicholas MILANO
MILANO, Nicholas Robert "Nick" 84, of Riverview, FL, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Apollo Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Emily (Palazzo). Born August 1, 1935 in Cleveland, OH to the proud parents of Jerry and Mary (Bolan) Milano, Nick retired from TECO after 17 years as a cost engineer. He moved to Hillsborough County in 1973, became a Floridian immediately and continued his lifelong love of fishing in Tampa Bay. Nick is a former Mason and Shriner. He was a Roman Catholic and served as an altar boy in his youth. Survivors include his beloved daughters, Cynthia (John) Longo of Atlanta, GA, Linda Cole of Apollo Beach, and Kathleen (Pat) Langford, also of Apollo Beach; three loving grandchildren, Jacki Matamoros, Nicholas "Coop-er" Langford, Ashlyn Lang-ford; and one loving great-grandson, Robert Matamoros. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Jerry, Ronnie, Vince, and Ramon Milano.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2020.
