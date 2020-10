POLUHA, Nicholas "Nick" 71, of St Petersburg, formerly Chicago, passed away October 13, 2020. He is survived by his children, Natalie and Nicholas Brent and brother, Alexander (Mike). He is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Alexandra and sisters, Olga, Irene, Kathy and Lisa. He is remembered by his ex-wife, Barbara and many nieces and nephews. A small memorial will be held in Chicago once his ashes are received.



