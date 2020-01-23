Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 372-2550
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Ruggiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Ruggiano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Ruggiano Obituary
RUGGIANO, Nicholas Anthony "Nick" 27, Trinity, FL, left this world and went to paradise January 20, 2020. Nick is survived by his parents, Tony Gallo and Melanie Ruggiano-Gallo; sisters, Gia and Alexa Ruggiano; niece, Audrina Silva; nephew, Tristan Silva; two grandmothers; his grandfather; three great-aunts; his great-uncle; two aunts; his uncle and several cousins who loved him very much. Visitation will be this Saturday, January 25, 2020 1-3 pm with funeral service following at 3 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old C.R. 54, New Port Richey, FL. Dobies FH/ Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now