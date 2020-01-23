|
|
RUGGIANO, Nicholas Anthony "Nick" 27, Trinity, FL, left this world and went to paradise January 20, 2020. Nick is survived by his parents, Tony Gallo and Melanie Ruggiano-Gallo; sisters, Gia and Alexa Ruggiano; niece, Audrina Silva; nephew, Tristan Silva; two grandmothers; his grandfather; three great-aunts; his great-uncle; two aunts; his uncle and several cousins who loved him very much. Visitation will be this Saturday, January 25, 2020 1-3 pm with funeral service following at 3 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old C.R. 54, New Port Richey, FL. Dobies FH/ Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020