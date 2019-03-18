SACRIPANTE, Nicholas USN
devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born on March 11, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York, where he spent majority of his early life. Nick was a World War II Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy as a Gunner's Mate assigned to a campaign in the Pacific. Nick was well loved and will be remembered for his poignant personality and passionate heart. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Rose; his brother, Mario and sister, Aurora; his son, Louis (Susan); daughter, Victoria (Jimmie). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Maria, Nicholas, Jennifer and Alex; as well as his great-grandchildren, Catie Sue, John, Anthony and Abigail. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Henry, his youngest daughter, Rosie and his grandson, Michael. A visitation will be March 20, 2019, 10-11 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am, and burial at Meadowlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Meadowlawn Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2019