ARNOLD, Nick passed away quietly Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home of 23 years in Riverview, Florida. He is predeceased by his parents, Alden and Bernice (Pierce); his sister, Karen; brother, Tony; and his son, Nicholas Albert Arnold. Nick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marlyne; daughter, Darlene (Bill) Hanes; his son, David (Kate) Arnold; and his wonderful grandchildren, Ali (Kenny) Brighton, Nathan Hanes, Mikaela Arnold, and Sage Arnold. Nick worked for Kane's Furniture for over 35 years. If Nick touched your life in some way that you wish to acknowledge, donations may be made in his name to Seasons Hospice Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kingswood Community Center, 10109 Oak Forest Drive, Riverview, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019