GUAGLIARDO, Nick 84, of Tampa, passed away March 13, 2020 after taking the trip of his dreams to the Holy Land. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ignazio and Antonia Guagliardo and his brother, Joseph C. Guagliardo. He loved his family, friends and his Catholic faith with all his being. Nick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra; his children, Karen (Mazen) Jubrail, James (Noelle), Nick A., and David (Lauren) Guagliardo; sister, Vivian Cappello; grandchildren, Anthony, Daniel, and Thomas Guagliardo; and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Cafe/Feeding Tampa Bay, 4702 Transport Dr. Building 6, Tampa, FL 33605 or to St. Vincent DePaul Society/care of Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33609. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2020