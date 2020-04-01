SCAGLIONE, Nick B. 76, passed away on February 29, 2020. The third of four children of Nick and Josephine Belluccia-Scaglione, "Nicky Boy" was a life-long Tampa resident who grew up in Ybor City. He is survived by his wife, Maria Scaglione; his children, Mary Jo Scaglione-Paez (Enri), Nick Scaglione (Frannie), Terry Scaglione; sisters, Laura Scaglione-Diez, Paulette Scaglione-Peters, and JoAnna Scaglione; and dozens of grandchildren, great-grand-children, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He ran a successful business, 'SAS' Security Alarm Systems, for the past 28 years. Nick will always be remembered as a hard worker and admired for his work ethic. We know that he will be missed by all of those who loved and respected him and for the many friends he was able to help. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life reception will be announced at a later time.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2020