ANNISTOPOULOS, Nicola Marie "Nicci" 52, passed away November 28, 2020 in South Pasadena, Florida. Nicola is survived by her brother, Rick Clark of Warren, Ohio, and sister, Kim Sweptson of Delaware, Ohio; aunt, Katherine Nugent of Tampa, Florida; her nephews; many loving cousins and great friends. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, William G. Annis and Marilyn J. Annis of South Pasadena, Florida. Nicola was born July 29, 1968 in St. Petersburg, Florida, to parents William and Marilyn (Margo) Annis. She graduated from Ringling College of Art and Design with a degree in Graphic Design. She was a skilled artist and worked for many years at Oceania Cruise Lines/ Prestige Cruise Holdings in Miami, Florida in addition to working as a freelance graphic designer for companies across Florida and the country. In recent years she started her own food delivery service where she could exercise her passions of creating delicious meals and serving others. As a child she loved fishing with her beloved Grandma Mary and even caught the biggest fish in the lake at the family's mountain home. The bass was promptly stuffed and hung on the wall for all to see. Nicola cared deeply for her friends and loved ones. She had a knack for remembering their favorite things and surprising them with small tokens to let they know she was thinking of them. She would do anything for those that she cared about. She will be deeply missed. Services to be announced in 2021. ALife Tribute FuneralCare



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store