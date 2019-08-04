CRISP, Nicole Marie 30, of Clearwater, died on July 30, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Michael and Debra Crisp, Palm Harbor. She was the best sister to her brothers, Noah and Michael W. Crisp. She was a graduate of Palm Harbor University High School. Her college degree was from the University of Florida. She enjoyed her professional work in advertising and social media. She was a happy, kind, loving, creative young woman. With her boyfriend, David Hurd, she lived a life full of love, travel, and adventure. Her celebration of life party will take place Sunday, Aug. 4, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in East Lake, FL from 3-6 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019