Nicole MANESS

MANESS, Nicole "Nikki" 43, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 17, 2020 surrounded by family and close friends. She had a true love for animals, especially dogs. She was the founder of Ruff Beginnings Dog Rescue and the OG WoOFeRee at the Dog Bar in St. Petersburg. She is survived by her mother, Mary; stepfather, Jimmy Blydenburgh; her partner, Laci Mitrov; cousins, Chelsy Berry and Jamie Blyden-burgh; her father, Larry Maness; and her two dogs, Art and Bean. A Celebration of Life will be announced later.



