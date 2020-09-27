1/
Nicole MANESS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANESS, Nicole "Nikki" 43, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 17, 2020 surrounded by family and close friends. She had a true love for animals, especially dogs. She was the founder of Ruff Beginnings Dog Rescue and the OG WoOFeRee at the Dog Bar in St. Petersburg. She is survived by her mother, Mary; stepfather, Jimmy Blydenburgh; her partner, Laci Mitrov; cousins, Chelsy Berry and Jamie Blyden-burgh; her father, Larry Maness; and her two dogs, Art and Bean. A Celebration of Life will be announced later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved