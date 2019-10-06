PRENDES, Nicole Elizabeth It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our daughter, Nicole E. Prendes Oct. 1, 2019 at age 32. She is survived by her son, Tyler Prendes and her daughter, Isabella Mallette; father, Daniel Y. Prendes (Barbara); mother, Lisa Knox (Mike); brother, Daniel E. Prendes (Mindy); niece, Lily; fiancé, Steven Spinner; grandparents, Doyle and Susie Frazier; aunt, Sonia Norman (John), aunt, Holly Tindol (Jimmy); and cousins, Irene Norman, Nannette Rosello, John Norman Jr., Kyle Tindol. She was predeceased by grandparents, Danilo and Gloria Prendes. She will be interred at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tallassee, AL Oct. 7, 2019 in care of Jeffcoat Funeral Home, 255 Friendship Rd., Tallassee (334) 283-6801. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Angels at Risk" Angelsatrisk.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019