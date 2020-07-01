Nikolaos Zaharopoulos
ZAHAROPOULOS, Nikolaos 66, of Holiday, entered into rest June 28, 2020. He was born in Greece March 6, 1954 the son of the late Theophilos and Paraskevi (Babalos) Zaharopoulos. He is survived by his loving wife, Melpomeni Zaharopoulos; three daughters, Athena Hajian, Ekaterina Zaharopoulos, Efthimia Zaharopoulos; two sons, Theophilos and Demitrios Zaharpoulos; one brother and one sister in Australia, two brothers in Greece, many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey Friday July 3, 2020 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery, New Port Richey. Thomas B. Dobies FH/Tarpon

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
