CICCARELLO, Nina passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 95. Nina was born in Russia and emigrated to the United States at a young age. A successful business woman, Nina resided in Maryland and New Jersey prior to making Tampa her home. Fluent in five languages, Nina enjoyed traveling. She visited her family in Russia numerous times and her favorite vacation spot, Las Vegas. Nina enjoyed gardening, was a lover of animals and an excellent cook with a passion for reading. Nina was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Rosario "Chic" "Saro" Ciccarello and her family in Russia. She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Nina will be interred at Florida National Cemetery next to her husband. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Service will be private. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.raywilliamsfuneralhome.com. Donations in her name may be sent to Seasons Hospice, 1408 N. Westshore Blvd., Ste. 260, Tampa, FL 33607 or Humane Society, 3607 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607. Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N. Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020