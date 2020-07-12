1/
Nina G. MONROSE
MONROSE, Nina G. passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. She is survived by her four children and six grandchildren; her sister and brother, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; other relatives and dear friends in the United States and Canada. In 1985, Nina was elected as the the second female President of the St. Petersburg Board of Realtors. She served the local community as Chair of the Human Relations Board of St. Petersburg, and was a Presidential appointee to the Selective Service Board. She practiced Real Estate, and Trust and Estate law for almost 24 years, served on the Florida Bar Ethics Committee, and was active in the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco at https://salesiansisters.org

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
