GROSCURTH, Nina Mills
101, died at LifePath Hospice on June 16, 2019. During her life, Mrs. Groscurth was involved in numerous community services. During World War II she was active with the Red Cross, preparing and serving meals to the service men on troop trains that passed through the city of Evansville, IN enroute to Europe. After moving to Tampa in 1948 and until her retirement in 1975, she assisted her husband with food service in the outdoor amusement business. She also took time to be President of the PTA, a garden clubber, a flower show judge in the Florida Federation, a member of Floralia Group 6, also of Chapter 11 of the Eastern Star and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Greater Tampa Showmen's Association. Mrs. Groscurth was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Russell H. Groscurth. She is survived by two sons, Russell H. Groscurth Jr. (Rusty) and daughter-in-law, Norine, and James R. Groscurth (Randy) and daughter-in-law, Karen; one granddaughter Amanda Martinez and husband, Omar Martinez; grandsons, Russell M. and Robert A. Groscurth; and her two great-grandchildren Kaylee C. and Andrew J. Martinez. Respecting her previously expressed wishes, private funeral services were conducted immediately after her passing, with interment beside her husband following, at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to LifePath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019