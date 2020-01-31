LeHEUP, Nita Lindsey age 91, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. Born in Searcy, Arkansas, and former resident of Zephyrhills, she has resided in Temple Terrace since 1957. A devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Nita was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Temple Terrace and Temple Terrace Woman's Club. She was active in area schools that her children attended and assisted her husband in his business endeavors. Nita is survived by daughter, Debbie, and husband, Douglas Britt; son, Fred Jr., and wife, Diane; son, Randall and fiance, Kathlene Baker; and son, Jeffrey, and wife, Margie; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, J D and Cora Lindsey, and husband, Fred J. LeHeup. A visitation with the family will take place at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 12690 N 56th Street, from 11 am-1 pm, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A graveside service at Williams Cemetery in Dade City will follow at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or to . Blount & Curry Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020