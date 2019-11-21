83, of Thonotosassa, FL, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Her hobbies included reading, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy every evening. She was an amazing cook and loved watching the Buccaneers every Sunday and cheering them on but her biggest devotion was her time spent with family. Survivors include her sons, Gregory H. Atkinson, Richard B. Atkinson and Glenn T. Atkinson; daughter, Teresa I. (Atkinson) Leto; sister, Nigel Thornton; 12 grandchildren, Matthew, Crystal, Jamie, Stacy, Brittany, Candace, Amber, Duane, Steven, Nicholas, Michael, and Krista; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years; four sisters; and four brothers. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Wells Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial services will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019