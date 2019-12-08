Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noah FUNK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FUNK, Rev. Noah (retired - Largo First) passed into the loving arms of Jesus on December 4, 2019. He was 82. Rev. Funk served as a pastor for nearly 20 years in Michigan for various churches in the Church of the Nazarene. He pastored the Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene on the Kansas City District for nine years. After moving to Florida, he served as an associate pastor at the Largo Westside and Largo First Churches. Rev. Funk more recently served in a Special Assignment role as Pastor of Evangelism with the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Seminole. Rev. Funk was married to his wife, Alice, for 46 years. Following her death, he was married to Rev. JoAnn Funk (now deceased) for 13 years. He had five daughters, one of whom, Dawn Edwards, preceded him in death. Three of his daughters, Sharon Funk Dawn, Nancy Funk Taylor, Dianne (Dee-Dee) Funk Weir, live in Florida, Susan Funk Dawn lives in Michigan. He had eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. "We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayer,. . . and all the encouraging words."

