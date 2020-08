Or Copy this URL to Share

PHELPS, Noah USAF (Ret.) 91, passed away on August 19, 2020. Noah proudly retired as a Master Sergeant from the Army Air Corps/Air Force, having served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He is survived by his loving daughter, Linda Austin (Joseph), as well as many grandchildren and friends. Noah was preceded in death by his daughters, Debbie Scott and Julie Reeves. Coastal Cremations - NPR



