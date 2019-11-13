Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nobuko BAKER. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Send Flowers Obituary

BAKER, Nobuko 91, of Tampa, Florida passed away on November 9, 2019. The celebration of life will be held at 10 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Gonzalez Funeral Home in Tampa. The gathering will begin 10 am with the celebration service to begin at 11 am. The gathering will continue until 1 pm with light refreshments, and then lunch at China Yuan at 2 pm. There will be no funeral, as her cremated remains will eventually be returned to her family plot in Numazu, Japan. Nobuko was born in Yokohama, Japan on September 28, 1928 to Kosuke and Tsune Iwamura. She had three older siblings, Fumiko, Sachiko, Hideyuki; and two younger, Saichi and Ayako. Nobuko married Dallas O. Baker on August 28, 1969; they were married for 50, love-filled years. Nobuko started and owned Exquisite Tailoring and Dress Making at Tachikawa, Japan, in 1962. After moving back and forth between the USA and Japan several times, she settled in Tampa, Florida in 1979. She started another business in 1983 as a sewing contractor, and continued until 2005. Nobuko loved to arrange flowers, cook, bowl and play pinochle and Hand and Foot. She was a member of the Keylime Newsletter and Japanese community for over twenty years. Nobuko Baker created her own unique form of framed oshibana art as well as custom handkerchiefs with which she, over the years, blessed many recipients. Nobuko is survived by her husband, Dallas; sister, Ayako, and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to LifePath Hospice, chaptershealth.org or the , . The family of Nobuko Baker wishes to thank LifePath Hospice and the Alzheimers Caregivers at Hyde Park Methodist Church for their exceptional and warm assistance and support and also to all of the wonderful doctors and nurses who have provided their care and expertise over the years. Condolences to the family may be left on Nobuko's online memorial website by visiting the Obituary section at: www.GonzalezFuneral.com . Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Gonzalez Funeral Home (813) 931-1833. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

