WILKINSON, Noel E. passed peacefully at 90. Survived by his loving wife, Darla; two step sons, R. Scott and Christian Kulow (Sherri); four granddaughters; and two great- grandchildren. Noel will be fondly remembered by family and friends, a proud patriot and US Air Force veteran. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Safety Harbor and volunteered to support veterans.



