BISSELL, Nolan USAF (Ret.) "Al" 86, of Hudson, FL died November 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Frances; son, Allen Randle; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter all of Massachusetts. Al was born in Itta Bena, MS. and grew up in Panama, C.Z. He graduated from Balboa High School in Panama, C.Z. He earned a BSE. Elec, from The Citadel. He retired from the AF as a Communications Officer and went to work for the DEC in Massachusetts. He later retired from HP and moved to Hudson, FL. Dobies F. H./ Hudson

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
