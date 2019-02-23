GOOD, Dr. Noorbibi K.



known also as Dr. Noorbibi K. Day, and to her friends and colleagues as Bibi, died December 16, 2018 at her home in St. Petersburg, FL surrounded by her family. She was 90. As a professor of immunology, Bibi devoted her life to the research of cancer. As a person committed to people, Bibi devoted herself to befriending individual cancer patients, her colleagues, and her students. As a single mother of two boys, Bibi devoted herself to their wellbeing, their education, and their future.



Bibi suffered a serious stroke several years ago that forced her to use a wheelchair. She proved resilient and continued to pursue life. She loved music and continued to attend the opera and the symphony. She loved people and continued to find joy in being with friends, family and colleagues. And she continued to smile and laugh.



Bibi was born in Nairobi, Kenya January 3, 1928 while Kenya was still a part of the British Empire. Her father, Kassam Kanji, was an entrepreneur who made his mark by importing bicycles from England and selling them in Kenya. Her mother Jena raised Bibi and her six siblings. Bibi lived to see Kenya win its independence from Great Britain. Bibi attended grade school in Nairobi until she was 15 when she travelled to Punchgani, India to complete her grade school. She earned her undergraduate degree at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, and her Ph.D. at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.



Bibi had a long illustrious career as an immunologist. She began her career in immunology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and continued to pursue her career in New York City at Memorial Sloan Kettering. After leaving New York, Bibi moved to the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg and married Robert A. Good, M.D., Ph.D. Bob was the love of Bibi's life. Bibi and Bob founded the University of South Florida Division of Allergy and Immunology, Department of Pediatrics in 1985 which has since become one of the outstanding research and training programs in the field. Bibi's main research interest and expertise centered on primary and secondary immunodeficiency diseases, cancer and complement abnormalities. She authored and co-authored well over 100 publications, and was recognized worldwide for her expertise.



Her friends, family, and colleagues remember her for her scientific accomplishments and her infectious laugh. Bibi is survived by two sons, Kahlil and his wife, Atiya, of Jacksonville, FL, and Selim of St. Petersburg, FL; three grandchildren, Zara of Washington DC, Sanjay of Ann Arbor, MI, and Penelope of New York, NY; two sisters, Zarine Nimji of Nairobi, Kenya, and Tazim Verji of St. Petersburg, FL; and five stepchildren, Michael Good of Brooklyn Park, MN, Mark Good of Grand Marais, MN, Maclyn Good of Yonkers, NY, Margret Baird of Minnetonka, MN, and Mary Chouinard of Mercer, ME.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 24, at 10:30 am at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club at 11 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL. Visit the online guestbook at:



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019