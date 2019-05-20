Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora (Moyse) Abernathy. View Sign Service Information Holloway Funeral Home 112 South Bayview Blvd Oldsmar , FL 34677 (813)-855-2439 Send Flowers Obituary





"Teeny" completed her journey on May 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Teeny was born July 12, 1927 in Plant City, Florida. She, and her family, moved to Tampa at an early age, where she graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1945. Teeny married Jack Abernathy in 1947 and moved to Oldsmar in 1953 where she lived for the remainder of her life.



Teeny owned "Teeny's Antiques & Collectables", an antique store located in the Oldsmar Flea Market for many years until she retired at the age of 80. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was known for her quick wit and her "baby blue" eyes.



Teeny is predeceased by her husband, Jack F. Abernathy. Surviving to carry on her legacy are her three children, Sandra (Ted), Susie (Wayne), Jack (Shelia); five grandchildren; six greatgrandchildren; and 94 year old sister, Georgia (Myers) Karas. Her daughter-in-law, Shelia, was her 4th child as she was a member of the family since the age of 16, was a caregiver, and loving daughter to Teeny.



Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, May 21 from 6-8 pm, at Holloway Funeral Home, Oldsmar, FL; Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 22 at 1 pm, at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in memory of Teeny.



