ADAMS, Nora Ellen Fulford of Plant City, Florida, born on October 14, 1944, entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2020. On this day, she left her diseased painful body and earned her angel wings leaving her two daughters; and granddaughter that she lived for daily. Preceded in death by her parents, John Russell and Bonnie Fulford; and her beloved dog "Patch Adams". Survived by her children, Teresa L. Cauley (J.D.), Kristi L. Dean (Robbie); and granddaughter, Kennedy M. Dean (Nick); sister, Josephine Politis (John) and many close relatives. She loved her work as Occupational Therapy Assistant, Sign Language, Singing, and love for Quilting. In lieu of flowers all donations can be made to Seasons Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2401 Paul Buchman Highway, Plant City. Mask optional, and for those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at: Facebook.com/HopewellFuneral
. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
.