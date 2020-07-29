1/1
Nora ADAMS
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADAMS, Nora Ellen Fulford of Plant City, Florida, born on October 14, 1944, entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2020. On this day, she left her diseased painful body and earned her angel wings leaving her two daughters; and granddaughter that she lived for daily. Preceded in death by her parents, John Russell and Bonnie Fulford; and her beloved dog "Patch Adams". Survived by her children, Teresa L. Cauley (J.D.), Kristi L. Dean (Robbie); and granddaughter, Kennedy M. Dean (Nick); sister, Josephine Politis (John) and many close relatives. She loved her work as Occupational Therapy Assistant, Sign Language, Singing, and love for Quilting. In lieu of flowers all donations can be made to Seasons Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2401 Paul Buchman Highway, Plant City. Mask optional, and for those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at: Facebook.com/HopewellFuneral. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved