RAY, Nora M.
91, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born to Nettie and George Boyett August 30, 1927. Nora is survived by daughters, Glenda Bullington, Diane (Bubby) Hall, Cynthia (Cindy) Leonard; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 5-7 pm, with a service Wednesday, February 20, 10 am, at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Dade City, Hwy 301. A burial will follow at Clay Sink Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2019