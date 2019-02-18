Nora M. Ray

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Mary Henderson Nachbar
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Emma Mullins
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Carol and kye Nelson

RAY, Nora M.

91, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born to Nettie and George Boyett August 30, 1927. Nora is survived by daughters, Glenda Bullington, Diane (Bubby) Hall, Cynthia (Cindy) Leonard; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 5-7 pm, with a service Wednesday, February 20, 10 am, at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Dade City, Hwy 301. A burial will follow at Clay Sink Cemetery.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2019
