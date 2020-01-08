APPEL, Norma "Jean" On December 27, 2019 we lost our dearest Norma "Jean" Appel. She was a beautiful, amazing, and loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her mother, Amelia; and her dog, Gizmo. She is survived by one brother, John (Debbie); two sisters, Rosanne (Baron) and Brenda (Danny); her father, Henry; six nephews; one niece; several great-nieces and great-nephews; along with many other family members and friends. Jean will be truly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held February 8, 2020 from 12-3 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 905 West Terrace Drive, Plant City, FL 33563. Hodges Family Funeral Home www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020