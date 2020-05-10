BLANCO, Norma L. 99, died of COVID-19 pneumonia at Meese Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, FL, April 28, 2020, after residing at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor, FL for almost 15 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony F. Blanco in November 1990, shortly after moving to Palm Harbor from Mayfield, NY. Norma was born in Bridgeport, CT to Thomas Musto and Susan Leone Musto. She tragically lost her only brother, Thomas Musto Jr., when his bomber plane was shot down over the Italian Alps at the end of World War II. After graduating from high school, Norma spent several years helping out her parents at their Broadway Diner in Yonkers, NY. She married her husband, Anthony F. Blanco, of New Rochelle, NY on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1947, in Yonkers, NY, and supported his career through his various moves within New York and Massachusetts with the Schaefer Brewing Company. Norma was a selfless homemaker and caregiver. Besides raising two sons, Thomas and Anthony, she provided home care for her aging parents, and her terminally ill husband. Norma enjoyed entertaining guests, cooking traditional Italian dishes, and visiting with her family and friends. She was beloved for her sense of humor, her independence, and her generous spirit. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Thomas and Anthony; her daughters-in-law, Susan and Mary; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Tyler, Tara, and Jacqueline; her grandsons-in-law, Chris and John; her grand-daughters-in-law, Beth and Jackie; her great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, Anna, Brooke, Emma Rose, and Sophie. Norma will be laid to rest next to her husband, Anthony F. Blanco, at Curlew Memorial Gardens in Palm Harbor, FL. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations to St. Mark Village Healthcare Facility, 2655 Nebraska Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34684-2630.



