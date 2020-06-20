Norma BRASHEAR

BRASHEAR, Norma Jean of St. Petersburg, FL died on June 17. She was born January 30, 1938 to David C. And Neva A Skinner in Mill Creek, West Virginia. She was educated in West Virginia where she graduated from Salem College with a B.A. in Music Ed. and Art. She began teaching in Ohio where she met Richard H. Brashear and they were married September 1, 1962. She taught the first seven years they were married and then stayed at home to raise their two sons and teach private music lessons. Norma's priority was her family. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading and solving puzzles. She was well-loved by her friends at Westminster Shores. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard. She is survived by her sons, Richard II (Julie), Matthew (Diana); grandchildren, Cory McAllister, James Brashear, Stephanie Brashear, and Nicole Cordero; and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Retirement Communities Foundation. Arrangements by Anderson McQueen Funeral Homes NE St. Petersburg location.



