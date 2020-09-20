Norma CARLOUGH

CARLOUGH, Norma R. 83, of Clearwater, FL, died peacefully August 26, 2020 at her family's home in Clearwater. Survived by her daughter, Carolyn (husband Tim) Trager; grandsons, Eric and Sam Trager; sisters, Beth Sciaino and Margie Zumwalt. Preceded in death by husband, Edward C. Carlough. Norma was born in Passaic, NJ and moved to Clearwater in 1971, working at the Kapok Tree Restaurants and moving her way up to V.P of gift shop sales for all locations. Following that she spent several years as an agent for Prudential Insurance. Norma also spent many years in retirement enjoying the beach, gardening and working on several City of Clearwater advisory boards. Enjoying politics, she even ran for a seat on the Clearwater City Council as well as being involved in her neighborhood community. In lieu of flowers she asked to please vote Republican.



