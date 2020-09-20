1/1
Norma CARLOUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARLOUGH, Norma R. 83, of Clearwater, FL, died peacefully August 26, 2020 at her family's home in Clearwater. Survived by her daughter, Carolyn (husband Tim) Trager; grandsons, Eric and Sam Trager; sisters, Beth Sciaino and Margie Zumwalt. Preceded in death by husband, Edward C. Carlough. Norma was born in Passaic, NJ and moved to Clearwater in 1971, working at the Kapok Tree Restaurants and moving her way up to V.P of gift shop sales for all locations. Following that she spent several years as an agent for Prudential Insurance. Norma also spent many years in retirement enjoying the beach, gardening and working on several City of Clearwater advisory boards. Enjoying politics, she even ran for a seat on the Clearwater City Council as well as being involved in her neighborhood community. In lieu of flowers she asked to please vote Republican.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved