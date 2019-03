Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma COLACCHIO. View Sign

95, of Bokeelia, FL passed away February 22, 2019. She was born October 26, 1923 in Boston, MA to Eugene King Willard and Hilda Agusta (nee Borgstrom) Willard. She married Peter Paul Colacchio February 20, 1953 in Nashua, NH. Mrs. Colacchio moved to Bokeelia in 2016 from Tampa, FL and prior to that lived in Seminole, FL. She was a communicant at Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church. Mrs. Colacchio was a former manager at LaMars Bakery. She enjoyed camping, arts and crafts, canoeing, and was a Girl Scout Leader. Her family described her as an "Awesome Lady". She is survived by her loving family including her daughter, Debi (Jeff) Bickel of Bokeelia; son, Ronnie Swank; very special and dear grandchildren, Jordan Bickel of Winter Park, FL, Joshua Bickel of St. Petersburg, FL and additional grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Paul Colacchio in 2002, son, David Chase in 2017. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday, March 11, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church, 5124 Gateway Dr., Tampa, FL 33615, with Father Michael Suszynski. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter

1630 SW Pine Island Rd

Cape Coral , FL 33991

