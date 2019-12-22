FRENCH, Norma Ann 96, originally from Drummo-ndville, Canada, died December 4, 2019, in hospice care. While serving in the Canadian Navy during WWII, she met her husband, John Townley French, who was serving in the US Navy. They had four children, Arthur, Robert and David French and Suzanne Kirkman. Norma was grandmother and great-grandmother to numerous loved ones from these four families. She was an amazing woman with an incredible story of a life well lived. Her kind and loving voice, optimism and ever-present smile will be missed. Memorial service will be at 2 pm on December 28, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 West Linebaugh Ave, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Seasons Hospice at SeasonsFoundation.org or Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Blount & Curry F. H. Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019