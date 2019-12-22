Norma FRENCH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma FRENCH.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church
709 West Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRENCH, Norma Ann 96, originally from Drummo-ndville, Canada, died December 4, 2019, in hospice care. While serving in the Canadian Navy during WWII, she met her husband, John Townley French, who was serving in the US Navy. They had four children, Arthur, Robert and David French and Suzanne Kirkman. Norma was grandmother and great-grandmother to numerous loved ones from these four families. She was an amazing woman with an incredible story of a life well lived. Her kind and loving voice, optimism and ever-present smile will be missed. Memorial service will be at 2 pm on December 28, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 West Linebaugh Ave, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Seasons Hospice at SeasonsFoundation.org or Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Blount & Curry F. H. Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details