COLEMAN, Deconess Norma Jean



was born on April 1, 1951 in Flint, Michigan. She departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital. Norma was united in Holy Matrimony to Paul Canada at an early age. This union was blessed with one child, Niccole J. Canada. Norma subsequently met the love of her life, Connie A. Coleman, and they were joined together when she was 23 years of age. This union was blessed with two children, Constance D. Coleman and Michael A. Coleman (preceded her in death). Norma and her family moved several places before making St. Petersburg, FL their home.



Norma joined Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, her home church, where she worked hard and loved serving God. She was active in the church as a child and gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was on the deaconess board and served on the hospitality ministry and was a faithful member until her health failed. Norma found great joy working as a tutor for the Mt. Zion Christian Academy. She spent her life working and retired as a registered nurse, taking care of her family and others. Norma was a giving and wise person who loved her family. She loved helping and giving back to others and traveling with her loving husband, but most of all, Norma loved praising the Lord. She liked talking about His goodness and mercy, and was always willing to help anyone in need.



Norma leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband, Connie A. Coleman; daughters, Niccole J. Canada and Constance D. Coleman; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two sisters, Veronica Brown (Ronnie) of Flint, MI and Shirley A. Hampton of Oakland, CA.



A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 12 pm at the Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 955 20th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL. Visitation is from 3-8 pm on Friday, May 3, at Lawson Funeral Home. Arrangements are in the loving care of the Lawson Funeral Home, 4535 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33713. We are asking that in lieu of flowers, a donation is made to the Mt. Zion Christian Academy in St. Petersburg, FL.

