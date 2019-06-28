MOTHENA, Norma Jean



90, of Seminole, FL, passed away June 22, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded by her husband, L.G. Mothena, Jr. Survived by her five boys, Gary (Wendy), Don (Tricia), Mark (Pixie), Paul (Denise) and Dan. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Philip (Ashley), Stephanie (Chris), Stephen (Lauren), Zack (Casey) and Mike (Whitney), Emily and Conner; along with five great-grandchildren; Ryan, Mackenzie, Ellie Ann, Hattie and Colton. Also survived by half sister, Judy Augspurger. Norma Jean graduated from Graham High School in Bluefield, VA and Radford College in Radford, VA. She was a lifelong career educator and found joy in teaching high school math. Norma taught in Pocahontas, VA, Newport News, VA (Warwick and Ferguson HS), Chester, VA (Thomas Dale HS), Greeneville, TN (Greeneville Middle School), Pinellas County, FL (Seminole and Clearwater HS). She particularly enjoyed her years at Thomas Dale HS, in Chester, VA and Seminole High School in Seminole, FL. She especially enjoyed working with the Seminettes during her years at Seminole High. Norma Jean was challenged by multiple sclerosis when she retired from teaching but never let that define her, she was always positive and upbeat seeing the beauty in life. Her conversion to Catholicism and as a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church brought great joy to her life. Norma Jean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her husband in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Bluefield, Va. Donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Suncoast Hospice in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be offered at



www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.



Serenity Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 28 to June 30, 2019