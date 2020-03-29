Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma LEONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEONE, Norma Jean 92, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born on January 27, 1928 in Goddard, Kansas, and then moved to San Antonio, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Charles T. Kastor and Wilma Mae Geitgey Kastor. She is predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Swantek, and her brother, Charles "Ted" Kastor. She is survived by her children, Michael Alan Leone and wife, Teresa and Jan Ellen Holden; her grandchildren, Stephen Leone, Christopher Leone and wife, Kristen, Courtney Holden, and David Holden; and her great-grandchildren, Layney and Samuel Leone. Jean was an educator for Hillsborough County Schools for over 40 years. She was a classroom teacher, librarian, and principal at both Mendenhall Elementary and Tinker Elementary Schools. She was also very active in local, state, and national educational associations as well as a long-time member of Palma Ceia Methodist Church. Jean's body was cremated at Southeastern Crematories. Memorial services will be held at Palma Ceia Methodist Church on Saturday, March 21 at 4 pm, with a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall.

