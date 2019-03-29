VOLLBRACHT, Norma Lorraine
97, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. Norma is survived by her three children, Barbara Woodward, Kenneth Vollbracht, Robert Vollbracht Jr.; four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Norma will be truly missed by all who knew her. She will reside beside her beloved husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019