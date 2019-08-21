PARAPAR, Norma Lidia 87, of Tampa, FL, entered into rest August 19, 2019. She was born August 3, 1932 in Cardenas, Cuba to Rosendo and Rosa Parapar. Survivors include her brother, Rosendo Parapar; niece, Roxanne Parapar Figueroa (Rolando); nephew, Rosendo David Parapar; grand-nephews, William and Nicholas Figueroa. A funeral service will be held 10 am, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends Thursday,6-8 pm, at the funeral home. Please sign Norma's guestbook at: GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 21, 2019