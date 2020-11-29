PATRINOSTRO, Norma (Betancourt) 88, of Tampa, peacefully passed in her sleep on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Norma was born on November 3, 1932 in Ybor City. She is preceded in death by her parents, Concha Porlant and Andres Betancourt; two grandsons, Ralph Patrinostro Jr. and Robert Patrinostro. She is survived by a daughter, Sylvia Del Castillo; four sons, Johnny (Annie), Ralph Sr. (Sheila), Mario Sr. (Sherry) and Anthony (Cindy); sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting GonzalezFuneral.com
. Gonzalez Funeral Home (813) 931-1833