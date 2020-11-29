1/1
Norma Patrinostro
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRINOSTRO, Norma (Betancourt) 88, of Tampa, peacefully passed in her sleep on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Norma was born on November 3, 1932 in Ybor City. She is preceded in death by her parents, Concha Porlant and Andres Betancourt; two grandsons, Ralph Patrinostro Jr. and Robert Patrinostro. She is survived by a daughter, Sylvia Del Castillo; four sons, Johnny (Annie), Ralph Sr. (Sheila), Mario Sr. (Sherry) and Anthony (Cindy); sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting GonzalezFuneral.com. Gonzalez Funeral Home (813) 931-1833

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
8139311833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved