Norma Perry

PERRY, Norma R. Feisty to the end, Norma R. Perry, 91, of Tampa, passed away peacefully under the care of hospice August 21, 2020. Born in Charleston, West Virginia November 8, 1928, she was the oldest of three daughters of Stanley and Louise McLane Rywant. Norma became a Registered Nurse and served as a Lieutenant in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Japan. Following her discharge, she had two children, Michael S. Rywant and Mary Jane "Jane" Gibbons, moved to Tampa, and began a 30-year successful career at Tampa General Hospital, working as a supervising nurse in the Emergency Room for 16 years, and was then promoted as Charge Nurse of the Outpatient Clinic. Norma always said that she "trained most of the resident physicians in Tampa" and would readily tell you which ones were "the good doctors." Always quick with a witty one-liner or a funny story, and always a raving beauty, Norma could really turn on the charm. She loved old movies, especially Westerns, and excelled at craft projects. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and her beloved dog, "Buddy." In retirement, Norma's house became the favorite place for her grandchildren to go, and she became a world class, doting grandmother. Norma was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Betty Scott. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Williams; son, Michael S. Rywant (Mica); daughter, Jane Gibbons (Gary); and grandchildren, Mikell Germain (Michael), Myler Russo, Kristie Gibbons, Charles M. Gibbons (Nicole), McCandles Rywant, and McLane Rywant; great-grandsons, Marison Germain, McCrae Germain, Miles Germain, and Franklin Owen Gibbons; and nieces, Rebecca Williams and Kimberly Errico, and nephew, Reed Williams, and their children. The family has requested that donations in Norma's honor be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, https://ocrahope.org/
in tribute to her daughter, Jane, who is an ovarian cancer survivor and who was Norma's caregiver for many years. www.blountcurrymacdill.com