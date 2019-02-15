Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
(813) 986-2402
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
5225 N. Himes Street
Tampa, FL
View Map
Norma SAAVEDRA Obituary
SAAVEDRA, Norma

Correction: Norma Saavedra, 88, passed away February 13, 2019. Norma was a lifelong resident of Tampa. She graduated from OLPH and Hillsborough Community College. She was a certified professional secretary and retired from GTE. She was a founding parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and a choir member for 30 years. Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Henry A.; her son, Henry G. and wife, Carla; and a niece and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 5225 N. Himes Ave., Tampa FL, Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1 pm. Private family burial will take place at Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens. Online condolences at:

sunset-fh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
