TROYA, Norma
82, of Tampa, passed May 16, 2019. Norma is survived by husband, Giraldo D. Troya; sons, Giraldo J. Troya (Yolanda) and Daniel F. Troya (Farianne); six grandchildren, three great- granddaughters, Natalia, Ava, and Alana; extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Tuesday, May 21 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 12 noon, Wednesday, May 22, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 3012 W Cherry St, Tampa, FL 33607. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019