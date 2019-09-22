VANCE, Norma Eileen born May 27, 1929, passed away Sept. 14, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles and survived by her nine children. Family will receive friends at 10 am Monday, Sept 23, 2019 at National Cremation and Burial Society, 308 East College Ave., Ruskin, 33570, 954-645-3231. Funeral service is at 10:30. Norma will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. For full obituary go to www.nationalcremation.com/location/ruskin. Arrangments entrusted to National Cremation and Burial Society.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019