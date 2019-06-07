PREECE, Norman A.
85, of Spring Hill, FL, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. He was born in Melrose, MA and came to the area 29 years ago from Georgia. After graduating from high school, Norman joined the Navy and as a Seabee stationed in Japan he was engaged in underwater demolition during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the Navy, he joined the Air Force where upon retiring in 1993, he worked for Western Union and General Electric, where he received the G.E. Idea Man of 1975 award which he also won in 1970 for submitting the most money-saving ideas and inventions. He later worked for Data General until shortly before it closed. He opened the B&P Cycle shop which catered to over the 40 and disabled and ran it for seven years until his stroke in 1996. Norman was a member of the VFW in Spring Hill. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice Preece; sons, Thom Preece of Spring Hill, FL and Raymond Preece of Brooklyn, CT; daughters, Theresa Maze of Bridgeport, CT, Frances Rollinson of Pomfret, CT, and Patricia Watkins of Flowery Branch, GA; sister, Joan Goldsmith of Boothbay, ME; and five grandchildren.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 7, 2019